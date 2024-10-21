NZ Heads To Samoa For Commonwealth Talks

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Foreign Minister Winston Peters will be among world leaders travelling to Apia this week for a meeting of the 56-nation Commonwealth.

This is the first time the two-yearly Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) is hosted by Samoa, representing a great opportunity to profile the Pacific to the world.

“CHOGM is a fantastic opportunity to connect with other Commonwealth leaders,” Mr Luxon says.

“In these uncertain geopolitical times, it is important to meet face-to-face to talk about how we can be more resilient in the face of global challenges.”

Approximately 460 New Zealand personnel will be deployed in Samoa. This includes around 260 Defence personnel, 100 Police, and 50 medical specialists including doctors, nurses and paramedics, as well as five ambulances, one naval vessel, three NZDF helicopters and two explosive ordnance detector dogs.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters says this year’s CHOGM will provide a platform for smaller countries, and the Pacific region.

“We hope that Samoa’s hosting this year will put the Pacific region and its specific concerns at the forefront of delegates’ minds,” Mr Peters says.

