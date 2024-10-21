Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Delay To Retirement Village Review Won’t Help Residents

Monday, 21 October 2024, 3:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The National Government is treading water on a much-needed review of the Retirement Villages Act, kicking any amendments down the road till the next parliamentary term in 2027.

“Retirement Village Residents Association members have asked for three priority areas they want action on; maintenance and repairs, disputes settlements and fairer fees, and repayments on exiting a village. Timelines for review set by this Government are unacceptable and will leave residents in the lurch for years,” Labour seniors spokesperson Ingrid Leary said.

“Nearly all the background work has been done. Leaving any changes to the Act to the next parliamentary term will see many of the current residents passed on, time is on no one’s side.

“Delays will only benefit the operators, not the residents.

“Labour started this review process which now needs to be completed with haste by the Government. More than 20 years since the original Act was implemented.

“Recent comments by the Executive Director for Retirement Village Association Michelle Palmer in the media indicate the industry has been encouraging its members to make changes.

“Clearly the time is right for this Government to act with both residents and operators primed and ready to resolve these long overdue concerns,” Ingrid Leary said.

