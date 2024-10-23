Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Minister Clears Up Incident Information

Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 5:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Karen Chhour
Minister for Children

Minister for Children Karen Chhour wants to clarify the facts following Chloe Swarbrick’s questions in Parliament this afternoon about the incident at Korowai Manaaki this week.

“Claims that young people there didn’t have access to food, are false,” Children’s Minister Karen Chhour says.

“Claims that young people there didn’t have access to fresh air, are false.

“The only young people who have been denied time outdoors, are those who did not participate in the incident, because staff had to keep them inside while they cleaned up the damage caused by the young people on the roof and made the place safe for them.

“The young people on the roof did not make any requests or demands to Oranga Tamariki staff.

“I agree these young people should be taken seriously. That is why there will be consequences for their actions.”

