Gisborne Leads New Zealand In National Drill

Hon Mark Mitchell

Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery

ShakeOut, our national earthquake drill and tsunami hīkoi, is happening today with over 665,000 people around New Zealand taking part in the drill,” says Mark Mitchell, Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery.

“ShakeOut is a great opportunity for all of us to put our preparedness to the test.

“Gisborne is leading the way, with 27 percent of its population signed up to the drill. Today I will be joining students at Wainui Beach School in Gisborne for the drill, and will be livestreaming the event on the Get Ready website from 9:15am.

“For many of us who work or play near the coast, ShakeOut is also a chance to familiarise ourselves with our tsunami evacuation route, so we know exactly where to go when a tsunami happens. Knowing where to go will help you evacuate quicker and safer after a long or strong earthquake.

“If you haven’t already, I encourage you to sign up. If you’re in a tsunami evacuation zone you can also practice your escape route.

“ShakeOut can also be a great time to make a household emergency plan. It’s as simple as having a talk with your whānau, flatmates, or neighbours about what you’ll do and how you can help each other safe in an emergency.”

You can sign up your business, school, household or community group to ShakeOut in 2024 and do the drill anytime in the next two weeks and still be counted. Sign up at www.getready.govt.nz.

Before the drill, learn about the earthquake and tsunami risk in your area. If you’re in a coastal area, know your tsunami evacuation zone and make plans to practice your tsunami hīkoi as part of your ShakeOut drill.

