Launching VisAble To Enable Safer Lives

Hon Karen Chhour

Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence

The launch of new community advocacy group VisAble signals an important development in community advocacy to achieve more focus on the needs and rights of disabled people in the family violence and sexual violence system.

Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence, Karen Chhour, and Disabilities Issues Minister, Louise Upston, hosted the launch in Parliament today.

“I want all disabled people to achieve their aspiration to live a good, full life. Being respected, included, and welcomed into communities and wider society, free from harm, violence and abuse,” Karen Chhour says.

“My goal is to ‘break the cycle’ of abuse and harm. This requires effective responses from people in the system, and all people being respected.

“Disabled people are among the groups of people disproportionately impacted by family violence and sexual violence, and it is often harder for them to seek help and be heard.

“It will take all of us, especially groups like VisAble, to enable effective responses from the system, as well as building a culture of care and respect for children, young people, adults at risk and families to prevent, respond and heal from violence.

“Our 25-year strategy – called Te Aorerekura - is supported across the Parliament to ensure the provision of safe, integrated, and early help for people impacted by violence, alongside prevention and healing to improve the overall system response.”

The second Te Aorerekura Action Plan will be released by the end of this year.

“An Action Plan on its own will not solve all the problems in the family violence and sexual violence system, but it will bring a stronger focus to the way government agencies are working together at the regional level and in partnership with communities to improve outcomes for people impacted by violence.

“Disabled people are key to the implementation of the next Action Plan. Groups like VisAble will help bring the goals of Te Aorerekura to life, alongside government agencies.”

