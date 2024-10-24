Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Electoral Commission Chair Appointed

Thursday, 24 October 2024, 3:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Today the House agreed to Justice Simon Moore KC being appointed chair of the Electoral Commission, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmiths says.

“Justice Moore brings with him a high level of legal acumen and decision-making ability, strategic planning skills and unquestionable personal integrity and independence.

“He retired from the High Court Bench in October 2023, but remains on an acting warrant which runs until December 31 this year.

“He began his career in 1982 as a staff solicitor at Meredith Connell. Three years later he was made a partner at the firm and was chairman of partners from 2003 until his appointment to the High Court Bench in 2014.

“I’d like to thank outgoing Chair Dame Marie Shroff for her years of service not only to the Commission, but to our public service.”

Justice Moore will take up a five-year term of appointment on 18 November 2024.

