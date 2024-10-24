New Appointments To The Local Government Commission

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Local Government

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown has today announced the reappointment of the current Chair and the appointment of a temporary member to the Local Government Commission.

Current Chair Brendan Duffy ONZM has been reappointed as Chair for a one-year term ending 23 October 2025, while Gwen Bull CNZM will be joining the Commission as a temporary member to cover the representation review period.

“Our Government is focused on ensuring that local communities have fair and effective representation at local elections so that residents can decide who is best to take their cities, towns, and regions forward,” Mr Brown says.

“Mr Duffy was first appointed as a member of the Commission in 2017 and promoted to Chair in 2019. Mr Duffy was the Mayor of Horowhenua for 12 years and a District Councillor for 10 years. He is the current Chair of the Palmerston North Hospital Foundation and the Business Kāpiti Horowhenua Board, he is also a current Trustee of Horowhenua Learning Centre and Electra Trust.

“Ms Bull was the Chair of the Auckland Regional Council from 2002 to 2004, the current Chair of the Clevedon Community Trust, and a Patron of Friends of Te Wairoa and the Franklin District JP Association. She is an experienced operator in the local government sector and will be a welcome addition during the busy representation review period.

“The Commission’s focus for the coming period is on representation reviews. These reviews will be undertaken by local authorities to ensure that local residents have fair and effective representation at the 2025 local elections.”

Notes:

Mr Duffy was the Mayor of Horowhenua for 12 years and a District Councillor for 10 years. He has extensive experience chairing public sector and community boards. In his role as Chair Commissioner of the Local Government Commission, Mr Duffy has made good use of his extensive local government knowledge and sector networks and has been a positive leader for the Commission.

Ms Bull has previously served as a Commissioner on the Local Government Commission, first appointed in 2005 and reappointed in 2008. Ms Bull was the Chair of the Auckland Regional Council from 2002 to 2004. She is the current Chair of the Clevedon Community Trust and is a Patron of Friends of Te Wairoa and the Franklin District JP Association.

