Parliament Passes Bill Prioritizing Mental Health

The Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) (Improving Mental Health Outcomes) Amendment Bill passed its third reading in Parliament today, ensuring mental health and wellbeing are prioritized as a core part of New Zealand’s healthcare system, National MP Katie Nimon for Napier says.

“Mental health affects every single New Zealander in some way, whether it’s directly through personal experience or indirectly through whānau, friends, or colleagues,” Katie Nimon says.

“This Bill ensures that we are addressing those needs and providing long-term, sustainable solutions for mental health and addiction services.

“It mandates the creation of a Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy that not only focuses on immediate care, but also a framework for prevention, harm reduction, and long-term recovery.

“The Bill’s provisions include the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission as an independent expert advisor and holds the system accountable. It also expands the scope of the mental health strategy to include wellbeing, reflecting the understanding that mental health and overall wellbeing are deeply interconnected.

“I’m incredibly proud of the cross-party support this bill has received. Mental health is an issue that transcends political lines, and this legislation reflects our shared commitment to improving mental health outcomes for all New Zealanders.

"The Bill ensures the mental health strategy also focuses on developing the workforce, making sure we have enough skilled professionals to meet the increasing demand for services. It’s not just about addressing the current mental health crisis—it’s about creating a plan for long-term improvements.

“Save the Children and the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission support the Bill, emphasising the importance of focusing on young people and the broader aspects of wellbeing.

“The consultation process reinforced the importance of ensuring our mental health strategy is comprehensive and inclusive, particularly for young people and those struggling with addiction. I am confident this Bill will make a real difference to the lives of New Zealanders.

“The Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy will come into force 12 months after Royal assent, allowing time for the Ministry of Health to engage with experts, stakeholders, and communities to ensure it reflects the needs of New Zealanders.

“This Bill is about showing that mental health matters. Whether it’s helping youth with depression, supporting families struggling with addiction, or ensuring those in recovery get the care they need, we are committed to building a healthier future for everyone.”

