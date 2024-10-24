New Members Appointed To The Waitangi Tribunal

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister for Māori Development

Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka today confirmed the appointment of two new members to the Waitangi Tribunal, as well as the reappointment of Kevin Prime.

The members appointed and reappointed are:

Hon Richard Prebble (CBE). Mr Prebble is a former Cabinet Minister where he held a broad range of portfolios. Since leaving parliament, he has provided pro bono advice to various Māori trusts, hapū, and iwi on a variety of issues.

Ken Williamson (KStJ). Mr Williamson is a Distinguished Fellow of the Institute of Directors and a Fellow of the Insurance Brokers Association of New Zealand. He has extensive experience as a practitioner and governor in risk prevention, risk management and disaster management.

Kevin Prime (CNZM). (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whatua, Tainui) has been reappointed to the Waitangi Tribunal for a second term. Mr. Prime is an accomplished and experienced member of the tribunal. He is a current member of several inquiries including the Constitutional Kaupapa Inquiry (Wai 3300).

"Congratulations to Richard and Ken on their appointments, and to Kevin for his reappointment," Mr Potaka says.

"These appointments will ensure the tribunal continues to provide a forum to hear and report Māori Treaty claims in a timely manner. They will ultimately support the progress of the Treaty-based Crown-Māori relationship.

"Waitangi Tribunal members bring with them a range of knowledge and skills and are appointed for their broad expertise in the matters that are likely to come before the Tribunal.

"Ensuring we have a range of talented appointees on tribunals and boards is absolutely key to the delivery of better public services."

