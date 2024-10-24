ACT Welcomes Appointment Of Richard Prebble To Waitangi Tribunal

Responding to the appointment of former ACT Leader Richard Prebble to the Waitangi Tribunal, current ACT Leader David Seymour says:

“The whole ACT team extends our warm congratulations on Richard’s appointment.

“Richard was first elected to Parliament in 1975, the same year as it passed the Treaty of Waitangi Act and created the Waitangi Tribunal. That is valuable perspective in an institution that has badly drifted in its purpose.

"Richard is also an experienced lawyer, MP, and company director, with an extensive knowledge of te ao Māori. He is exactly the sort of person who should be on the Tribunal.

“ACT looks forward to his contributions in ensuring that the Treaty of Waitangi is interpreted and applied in a manner that reflects what it actually says, including the promise of the same rights and duties for all New Zealanders.”

