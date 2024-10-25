Changes To Improve Building Fire Safety

Hon Chris Penk

Minister of Building and Construction

The Government is progressing changes to better protect Kiwis and their property from fires, Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk says.

“Following the tragic Loafer’s Lodge fire in 2023, 37 boardings houses across the country were assessed and I am pleased to say that all fire safety recommendations from the review have now been completed. This is an important milestone which will reduce the chances of a tragedy like that happening again.

“The Government is now prioritising a full review of the fire safety provisions in the Building Code to improve the fire safety of all buildings. This is the first full review in more than a decade.

“We have now released a discussion document which outlines issues that need addressing to ensure the fire safety provisions in the Building Code keep pace with changes in urban design and modern methods of construction.

“The way we build has changed significantly in the last decade. Newly evolving products and technologies are adding complexities to buildings, which have implications for fire safety and firefighting.

“One of the challenges for the review is to ensure requirements are cost-effective, meet social expectations for safety standards and are well supported by industry.

“In addition to the review, there is a Bill currently before select committee which contains a number of provisions that will improve building fire safety.

“The Building (Earthquake-prone Building Deadlines and Other Matters) Amendment Bill includes:

a new offence and penalty for independently qualified persons who negligently certify that the building owner or their agent has met all of the inspection, maintenance and reporting requirements in the compliance schedule

a clarification that an independent qualified person should only certify a specified system if it meets the requirements in the building’s compliance schedule

amended regulations to increase the fines for building owners who fail to supply or display a Building Warrant of Fitness.

“With several initiatives underway, we are moving quickly to ensure Kiwis and their property are better protected from fires. We are committed to improving our built environment so that Kiwis can live, work and play in safe, high-quality buildings.”

