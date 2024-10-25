New Chief Criminal Cases Review Commissioner

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister of Justice

The Honourable Denis Clifford has been appointed Chief Commissioner of the Criminal Cases Review Commission, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“Hon Clifford brings a wealth of expertise and experience that will prove invaluable to the Commission.

“He has served as a judge at both the Court of Appeal and High Court, and has practiced extensively in commercial and public law as a former partner at Buddle Findlay.

“Before joining the independent bar in 2002, he held the position of Legal Advisor, Policy and Legal in the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

“Suzanne Robertson KC, and Emma Finlayson-Davis are also being appointed to the Commission, together with the reappointment of Commissioner Professor Tracy McIntosh.

“I’d like to thank outgoing Chief Commissioner Colin Carruthers KC, as well as Nigel Hampton KC and Dr Virginia Hope who are also completing terms as Commissioners.”

