Tuatapere Hump Ridge Track Becomes New Zealand’s 11th Great Walk

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister of Conservation

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka joined tangata whenua from Ngāi Tahu and local community members today to celebrate the opening of New Zealand’s eleventh Great Walk – the Tuatapere Hump Ridge Track.

“The 60km upgraded track provides the opportunity to do one of New Zealand’s world-class multi-day walks, and will bring conservation, recreation, and economic benefits to the region,” Mr Potaka says.

“Located in Te Wāhipounamu, in the south-west corner of the South Island, the trail weaves through diverse landscapes, including, beaches and seascapes, native forest, and an alpine section. It also provides opportunities to spot Hector dolphins and see the southern lights – the Aurora Australis.”

Mr Potaka says that the Hump Ridge Track is steeped in cultural and historical significance, and that its Great Walk status will make it more of a drawcard for both New Zealanders and international visitors.

“The area has rich stories, and new installations on the trail will tell them. This includes the stories of tangata whenua and the forestry heritage, as well as the viaducts and Port Craig.

“A new Waharoa, a gateway, now stands at the entrance to the new track entrance, welcoming visitors.

“This will be an exciting moment for everyone who has invested time and energy into this project, along with those who will benefit from the increase it brings to local businesses and the economy.”

The upgrades are expected to bring a 10 percent growth in numbers in the next years and return Great Walk visitor numbers nearer to pre-pandemic levels. As well as bringing employment opportunities and revenue to local communities, accommodation providers can also expect an increase in bed nights.

The track has received $7.9 million in funding for multiple improvements, including future-proofing sections of the track against climate change and natural hazards, and developing alternative routes

Inclines have been eased and new boardwalks have also been installed, as well as new swing bridge.

“I am very pleased to know that the track will now offer visitors a view into the area, telling the stories of tangata whenua and the area’s biodiversity,” Mr Potaka says.

Background information:

The Hump Ridge Great Walk Project is a collaboration between DOC and Ōraka Aparima Rūnaka, Hump Ridge Track Charitable Trust, Rowallan Alton Inc, SILNA landowners, Southland District Council, Port Craig Viaduct Charitable Trust, and other individuals and groups.

Bookings for the Hump Ridge Track can be made on the Trust’s site: humpridgetrack.co.nz/pages/how-to-book (external site).

The Hump Ridge track is 60km and takes three days with walking distances averaging 20km a day on varying terrains. Trampers are treated to an alpine environment with soaring limestone tors, uphill sections through coastal forests, expansive beaches, historic viaduct bridges, old timber settlements, and the longest tramway sleeper walk in the southern hemisphere.

The Hump Ridge Track offers both more comforts (hot showers and meals available at huts) and more challenge with long steep sections than other Great Walks. Walkers need to ensure they plan and prepare well for their trip and have a reasonably high level of fitness.

For more information about the project see: Hump Ridge Great Walk Project: Our work (doc.govt.nz)

