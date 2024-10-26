Member’s Bill Will Treat Westies Like Adults

West Auckland-based ACT MP Simon Court has lodged a new member’s bill to abolish New Zealand’s last remaining liquor monopolies and treat Westies who want to have a drink like adults.

“In West Auckland, as well as in Invercargill and Mataura, only licensing trusts can operate liquor stores, taverns, and licensed hotels. These monopolies are an outdated, nanny state throwback to the 1970s – they limit choice and inflate prices,” says Mr Court.

“My bill would repeal the monopolies held by the Invercargill, Mataura, Portage and Waitakere Licensing Trusts. It would break these communities free from silly rules and give entrepreneurial locals the ability to sell alcohol under the same rules that apply nationwide.

“West Auckland is growing rapidly. But there are only eight venues licensed as taverns or hotels in West Auckland to serve a population of 296,000 – one for every 37,000 residents. In Auckland as a whole, there is one venue for every 3,900 people.

“The community is being underserved. It means that some locals either go without the services that other Aucklanders rightfully expect the market to provide, or they have to travel and spend their money elsewhere in Auckland.

“The current rules are a confusing mess. In my home patch of West Auckland, you can operate a hotel, but you’re not allowed a bar or room service. Supermarkets can't sell alcohol, but you can get it delivered to your door. It's totally ridiculous.

“One of the arguments for liquor monopolies is that all the profits go back into the community. But 80 per cent of profits are from pokies, not alcohol. Revenue from gaming machines makes up most of the funding for these trusts, not liquor sales.

“Another argument is that when monopolies control and limit the sale of alcohol in an area there’s less harm. But there’s simply no evidence that there’s less alcohol-related harm in West Auckland because of the monopolies.

“My bill would bring back some of the vibrancy, diversity and colour to local communities by allowing more bars and eateries to emerge, offering a wider range of choices for people eating and drinking out.

“The benefits will also flow through to other businesses as more people are attracted into the town centre, including those currently venturing into more competition-friendly areas that are not bound by the same antiquated restrictions.

“I urge all MPs, and in particular those living under these liquor monopolies, to support my bill to free the people of West Auckland, Invercargill and Mataura from these outdated, paternalistic monopolies.”

Simon Court's Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Repeal of Licensing Trust Monopolies) Amendment Bill can be read here.

