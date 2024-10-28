Funding Support To Strengthen Frontline Volunteer Service Organisations

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

Hon Matt Doocey

Associate Minister of Transport

The Government has approved $23.1 million for four critical frontline volunteer service organisations to replace storm-damaged assets and provide training and equipment to improve New Zealand’s response to future emergency events, Transport Minister Simeon Brown and Associate Transport Minister Matt Doocey says.

$14.6 million for Surf Life Saving New Zealand.

$3.1 million for Coastguard New Zealand.

$3.1 million for New Zealand Land Search and Rescue (LSAR).

$2.3 million for Amateur Radio Emergency Communications (AREC).

“In Budget 2024, our Government reduced the wasteful spending and reprioritised funding towards critical frontline services to ensure they are better equipped, prepared and ready to respond to emergencies at short notice,” Mr Brown says.

“This funding will repair and replace Surf Life Saving assets that were damaged in the 2023 North Island weather events, including a replacement to the Surf Life Saving club at Bethels Beach and repairs to the Mangawhai Heads club that was damaged following a landslide.

“Coastguard New Zealand will replace its base at Tītīrangi which was destroyed in Auckland anniversary floods, with a new base in Onehunga to keep Kiwis safe on the Manukau Harbour, while LSAR and AREC will have funding to increase training and deliver much-needed response equipment to find the lost and assist those who get injured or go missing across the country.

“Our Government is committed to strengthening New Zealand’s resilience and response capability. Search and rescue volunteers were first responders during last year’s North Island weather events and did an incredible job saving lives. The investment our Government is making will better equip and prepare these organisations to continue saving lives, communities and livelihoods when faced with emergency situations.”

“Heading outside for a day of fun is part of the Kiwi way of life, particularly as we head into the busy summer season. With that comes inherent risk and these frontline organisations do critical work to help ensure people can head home safe,” Mr Doocey says.

“Surf Life Saving New Zealand lifeguards patrol over 90 locations each summer and provide emergency call-out rescue services throughout New Zealand, saving hundreds of lives each year.

“This urgently needed investment will lead to quicker, more coordinated responses and ensure that hard-working volunteers have what they need to protect themselves and others."

Note:

As part of Budget 2024, the Government allocated $63.6 million over four years for Surf Life Saving New Zealand and Coastguard New Zealand to ensure these essential frontline agencies can continue to save lives. A further $23.1 million was allocated over four years to support critical frontline rescue services to respond to severe weather events and emergencies. The funding breakdown announced today relates to the $23.1 million allocation.

This funding will enable Coastguard New Zealand to build a new replacement base at Onehunga and will repair and replace Surf Life Saving New Zealand buildings at Bethels Beach, Mangawhai Heads, Waihi, Port Waikato, Raglan, and Karekare.

Funding for these frontline organisations is one element in the Government’s response to the findings from the Report of the Government Inquiry into the North Island Severe Weather Events, which showed New Zealand’s emergency management system is not fit-for-purpose, and lacked investment in readiness planning, activities and equipment.

