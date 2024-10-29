Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Appointments To The TEC Board

Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 3:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Penny Simmonds
Minister for Tertiary Education and Skills

Dr Alan Bollard CNZM and Mr Bharat Guha have been appointed to the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) board, Tertiary Education and Skills Minister Penny Simmonds says.

“I would like to welcome the two new members joining the TEC board,” Ms Simmonds says.

“Dr Alan Bollard CNZM is an experienced public sector leader, board member and Chair. He offers exemplary governance and machinery of government knowledge, financial acumen and economic expertise.

“Mr Bharat Guha is the Chief Financial Officer at the Invercargill Licensing Trust. He has strong financial skills and extensive senior management experience in vocational education and training.

“With deep knowledge and sound governance experience, they will inject new levels of energy and engagement.”

Emeritus Professor Alastair MacCormick CNZM, who has served as a board member since May 2017, has been reappointed for a further 12-month term until October 2025.

“I want to thank Professor MacCormick for his continued service. His governance and university knowledge are invaluable to the TEC board,” Ms Simmonds says.

“I intend to address the Chair vacancy and an upcoming member vacancy later this year.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 