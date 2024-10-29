New Appointments To The TEC Board

Hon Penny Simmonds

Minister for Tertiary Education and Skills

Dr Alan Bollard CNZM and Mr Bharat Guha have been appointed to the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) board, Tertiary Education and Skills Minister Penny Simmonds says.

“I would like to welcome the two new members joining the TEC board,” Ms Simmonds says.

“Dr Alan Bollard CNZM is an experienced public sector leader, board member and Chair. He offers exemplary governance and machinery of government knowledge, financial acumen and economic expertise.

“Mr Bharat Guha is the Chief Financial Officer at the Invercargill Licensing Trust. He has strong financial skills and extensive senior management experience in vocational education and training.

“With deep knowledge and sound governance experience, they will inject new levels of energy and engagement.”

Emeritus Professor Alastair MacCormick CNZM, who has served as a board member since May 2017, has been reappointed for a further 12-month term until October 2025.

“I want to thank Professor MacCormick for his continued service. His governance and university knowledge are invaluable to the TEC board,” Ms Simmonds says.

“I intend to address the Chair vacancy and an upcoming member vacancy later this year.”

