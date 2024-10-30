Historic Redress Inequities Finally Resolved For Lake Alice Unit Survivors

Hon Erica Stanford

Lead Coordination Minister for the Government’s Response to the Royal Commission’s Report into Historical Abuse in State Care and in the Care of Faith-based Institutions

The Government is addressing historic redress inequities for some survivors abused at the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Unit.

In 2001, the Crown reached a $6.5 million group settlement with 95 survivors subjected to abuse at the Lake Alice Unit. Law firm Grant Cameron & Associates (now GCA Lawyers) represented the group and deducted an estimated $2.6 million in legal fees from the total settlement before individual payments were made.

This resulted in survivors receiving, on average, an estimated $41,000, after approximately $27,000 was deducted in legal fees. Subsequently, further claimants received an average of $70,000 due to the Crown meeting legal costs.

“This inequitable treatment has been a historic injustice for over 20 years. As a society we should have done better. This Government is determined to do better,” Lead Coordination Minister Erica Stanford says.

“This decision directly relates to recommendation 18 of the Royal Commission’s final report. It recommended an independent person be appointed to review settlements, however Cabinet agreed this was an unnecessary step. The facts of this matter are clear and it was important to us that survivors be reimbursed as quickly as possible.”

Survivors can lodge a claim with the Ministry of Health claims service for reimbursement until 30 June 2025. Payments will be made on an ex-gratia basis, meaning they will not be treated as income for tax or benefit purposes.

$2.6 million will address the parity issue, cover Ministry of Health administration of the claims process, as well as meet the costs of additional claims that have been made recently for historic abuse at Lake Alice.

“Since July, we have acknowledged some children and young people experienced torture at the Lake Alice Unit and set up urgent financial assistance to those who are terminally ill.

“While we can never fully make redress for or right the harm survivors experienced, the Government is continuing to respond to the Royal Commission’s final report with the respect and care it deserves,” Ms Stanford says.

