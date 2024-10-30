Podiatry Prescribers Will Boost Patient Care

Hon Dr Shane Reti

Minister of Health

Hon David Seymour

Associate Minister of Health

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti and Associate Minister David Seymour say it’s great news that podiatrists will soon be able to prescribe medicines, meaning patients with painful foot and leg conditions don’t have to make a separate trip to the doctor.

“This simple step means a big change for people suffering from painful foot injuries and leg conditions, and it’s also an important recognition for podiatrists,” says Dr Reti.

“I’m very pleased to announce that the Government intends to take the proposed changes to Cabinet before the end of this year.

“The change will see podiatrists joining other health professions with designated prescribing authority, including specifically trained nurses, dieticians, and pharmacists.

“The change will bring New Zealand into line with a number of other countries, including Australia, Canada, the US and UK.”

David Seymour says the change allows for more direct access to health care, and savings for both people and the health system.

“For too long, podiatrists have been restricted to providing a limited number of pharmacy-only or restricted medicines for skin care treatments or small surgical procedures.

“That limits their scope. Additionally, stepping up with additional training and allowing a greater level of prescribing by podiatrists will assist those with high health needs and reduce the costs and delays for patients if additional doctor’s visit had been required.

“The change will also make better use of the country’s nearly 500 podiatrists who usually work in community settings, and in rural areas.

“We know conditions like shin splints and bunions can be extremely painful and that getting pain relief that is only available on prescription has often meant needing to see a GP as well.

“As a Government, we want to make healthcare as easy to access as possible, and this change is an important step towards that,” says David Seymour.

The change also recognises the often pivotal role podiatrists play in reducing the risk of limb amputations for people with chronic health conditions like diabetes.

The Ministry of Health is currently developing the list of medicines that specially trained podiatrists will be able to prescribe, and list is likely to be completed in the first half of next year.

Notes:

The Podiatrists Board, which regulates the profession, will coordinate the additional training required.

The Board is currently developing a podiatrist prescriber course which will initially be a standalone qualification, available to all podiatrists who hold a current annual practising certificate.

In the long-term it is proposed that the course will be included in the undergraduate programme for podiatrists entering the profession.

