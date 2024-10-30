Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Trade Minister Travels To Doha For GCC Trade Discussions

Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 1:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay
Minister for Trade

Trade Minister Todd McClay will hold trade discussions with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) trade ministers in Doha this week.

Minister McClay will meet with all six GCC Trade Ministers, as well as the GCC Secretary General.

“This will be my seventh visit to the region this year including two Ministerial meetings with Saudi Arabi following reengagement at the WTO Ministerial Meeting in Abu Dhabi in February of this year,” Mr McClay says.

“New Zealand’s goods and services exports to the Gulf region totalled $2.6 billion in the year to June 2024.

“The GCC is an important economic partner for New Zealand and an important part of meeting our ambitious target of doubling exports by value in ten years.

“Growing New Zealand’s trade relationships is part of our plan to grow the economy, lift incomes for kiwis, and create jobs.”

