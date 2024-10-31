Louise Upston Cherry-Picks Data To Punch Down On The Poor

The Government has very conveniently cherry-picked data from the latest MSD projections to justify its cruel agenda and punch-down policy when it comes to people living in poverty.

“Poverty is a political choice this Government is choosing for our communities,” says the Green Party’s social development spokesperson, Ricardo Menéndez March.

“We can choose to look after each other and ensure everyone has enough to get by and that nobody gets left behind. The solutions exist and they are right at our fingertips, all that is missing is the political will.

“The Government has failed to show any interest in ending poverty and has instead made excuses to make it worse. Today, Minister Upston has conveniently omitted that the latest projections by MSD show that people who have been hospitalised, been in prison, suffered from poor mental health, or have previously experienced housing insecurity are more likely to need a benefit for longer.

“The Government has turned its back on people living in poverty as well as the overwhelming evidence that shows punching down on people with benefit sanctions will fail to get them into work and only push them deeper and deeper into poverty.

“Instead of working to address the underlying drivers of the insecurities that push people towards needing the benefit, Minister Upston has instead chosen to belittle those in need with benefit sanctions. This is tried, tested and failed policy proven to not help people into work but instead trap them in poverty.

“Cruelty is the point here, not supporting people into employment. The data the Minister is leaning on does not justify or support the use of sanctions. The data is clear that the current economic conditions, coupled with young people not having their basic needs met are a big factor for people experiencing barriers to employment.

“This is why the Greens will end poverty by introducing a guaranteed minimum income, paid for by a fairer tax system, instead of doubling down on policies that do not support young people’s aspirations.

"Instead of cherry-picking data, the Government should step up and actually support our communities, rather than find excuses to tear them down,” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

