Funding For Gumboot Friday Should Pause

The National Government should review its support for Gumboot Friday after unacceptable comments by its leader and champion Mike King.

“Do young people have to be hurt before Matt Doocey realises he made the wrong decision to bypass the usual process and fund Gumboot Friday,” Labour mental health spokesperson Ingrid Leary said.

“The comments made by Mike King promoting alcohol use to treat mental health issues are a sad indictment of the Government’s poor funding decision relating to Gumboot Friday.

“The comments are deeply problematic and fly in the face of well-established body of literature that links alcohol use both directly and indirectly with mental ill health, including with suicide risk.

“To continue to fund Gumboot Friday sends a message to young people that alcohol use is a recognised treatment for mental health issues.

“It must be galling for the many wonderful non-governmental organisations with safe and evidence-based approaches to providing mental health support and services to hear these comments, and know that they weren’t able to contest for these funds and help these young people.

“The Auditor General has already criticised the process that saw funding given to Gumboot Friday — today’s comments vindicate his concerns and add fuel to the fire.

“This is on top of the recently reported resignation of I Am Hope board members, which raises serious questions about the organisation’s ability to deliver,” Ingrid Leary said.

