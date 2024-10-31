Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Funding For Gumboot Friday Should Pause

Thursday, 31 October 2024, 2:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The National Government should review its support for Gumboot Friday after unacceptable comments by its leader and champion Mike King.

“Do young people have to be hurt before Matt Doocey realises he made the wrong decision to bypass the usual process and fund Gumboot Friday,” Labour mental health spokesperson Ingrid Leary said.

“The comments made by Mike King promoting alcohol use to treat mental health issues are a sad indictment of the Government’s poor funding decision relating to Gumboot Friday.

“The comments are deeply problematic and fly in the face of well-established body of literature that links alcohol use both directly and indirectly with mental ill health, including with suicide risk.

“To continue to fund Gumboot Friday sends a message to young people that alcohol use is a recognised treatment for mental health issues.

“It must be galling for the many wonderful non-governmental organisations with safe and evidence-based approaches to providing mental health support and services to hear these comments, and know that they weren’t able to contest for these funds and help these young people.

“The Auditor General has already criticised the process that saw funding given to Gumboot Friday — today’s comments vindicate his concerns and add fuel to the fire.

“This is on top of the recently reported resignation of I Am Hope board members, which raises serious questions about the organisation’s ability to deliver,” Ingrid Leary said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 