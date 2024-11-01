Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Applications Now Open For New Training Pathway

Friday, 1 November 2024, 11:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Matt Doocey
Minister for Mental Health

Applications have now opened for tertiary education organisations to seek Government funding to develop New Zealand’s first postgraduate diploma programme for associate psychologists, Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey announced today.

“Investment in this new training pathway supports the Government’s target to grow our mental health and addiction workforce and improve access to services,” says Mr Doocey.

“Several hundred psychology students graduate every year with undergraduate degrees, with many wanting to undertake postgraduate studies but are unable to because of the very restrictive postgraduate pathways.

“While guidance on the role and training is still developing, the vision is that associate psychologists will be registered health professionals with regulatory oversight from the New Zealand Psychologists Board.

“The associate psychologist will hold a postgraduate qualification and, under the supervision of a registered psychologist, will support those who are accessing mental health services.

“The new role will also enable registered psychologists to focus on more complex cases and use their full scope of practice.

“This programme aims to help ease New Zealand’s mental health and addiction workforce shortage. We know that time spent on a waitlist is a risk factor and the ability to been seen in a timely manner can greatly reduce a person’s mental health from deteriorating. That is why it is crucial we put new initiatives like this in place to grow the workforce.

“The goal is to establish a training programme beginning with at least 20 associate psychologists in the first year, with the first cohort of students expected to start their one-year postgraduate study in 2026.

“I encourage tertiary education organisations to take up this excellent opportunity to offer a new training programme for undergraduate psychology students.”

Note:

  • The Request For Proposals for funding to develop this new training programme is now open on the New Zealand Government Electronic Tenders Service (GETS).
  • Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora is also working with the New Zealand Psychologists Board (NZPB), the regulator for the psychology workforce, to develop the scope of practice, competences and accreditation process for this new associate psychologist role.

