New Members Appointed To The NZTA Board

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has today announced two new appointments to the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) Board.

Mary-Anne Macleod and Mike Rudge have both been appointed as members for three-year terms commencing 1 November 2024 and ending 31 October 2027.

“Transport is a critical part of our Government’s plan to boost productivity and rebuild the economy. NZTA has a significant role to play in delivering our Government’s ambitious work programme, increasing road maintenance and building a new generation of Roads of National Significance to get Kiwis where they want to go, quickly and safely.

“With backgrounds spanning governance, engineering and transport technology, I am confident that the NZTA Board has the right mix of skills and experience to deliver our Government’s priorities and the transport infrastructure that our country needs, at pace and in a way that achieves value for money.”

Today’s appointments follow the appointment of Simon Bridges as Chair in March and the appointments of three new members in August, Pat Dougherty, Rob Gilmore and Warwick Isaacs as well as the reappointment of David Smol.

“I’m pleased that New Zealanders of this calibre have agreed to bring their skills and experience to the NZTA Board to get transport back on track and deliver on the investment outlined in the National Land Transport Programme for 2024-2027. The collective experience across the Board also covers central and local government knowledge, regulation, and land transport engineering.

“I would like to thank outgoing members John Bridgman for his services to the Board since 2020, and Ngarimu Blair for his services to the Board since 2021.”

