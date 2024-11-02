Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Charter To Guarantee Better Access For Hunting And Fishing

Saturday, 2 November 2024, 2:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay
Minister for Hunting and Fishing

Minister for Hunting and Fishing Todd McClay has today launched an Access Charter (the Charter) to ensure better access for recreational hunting and fishing on public conservation land (PCL) across New Zealand.

“This Charter establishes guiding principles for the Department of Conservation (DOC) to provide clear and transparent decisions on PCL access that makes it easier for kiwis to go hunting and fishing.

“As Minister for Hunting and Fishing, I want to make sure every New Zealander who wants to get out and enjoy themselves, feed their families or help manage game animal populations can do so easily.

Every year 1.2m people hunt and fish recreationally. The Charter guarantees a common and consistent approach to access across all regions and ensures that PCL will always be open for recreational use and that DOC will only limit this use rarely.

"This Charter will help DOC to provide uniform rules and guidance across the country, making it clear and consistent for all.

“The Charter is the first of its kind and a significant step towards preserving New Zealand’s hunting and fishing heritage while safeguarding the experience for generations of Kiwi’s to come.”

For further information, permits, responsibilities and maps, please visit:

Department of Conservation
http://www.doc.govt.nz | Phone: 0800 362 468
Fish & Game New Zealand
http://www.fishandgame.org.nz | Phone: 04 499 4767

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 