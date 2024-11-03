Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Todd McClay To Lead Large Trade Mission To China

Sunday, 3 November 2024, 3:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay
Minister of Agriculture
Minister for Trade

Trade and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay will lead a large trade delegation to the 7th annual China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai next week, followed by a visit to Guangzhou.

This year, almost 70 New Zealand companies will participate in CIIE, to interact with over 3,400 exhibitors and 410,000 visitors.

“This visit is part of the Government delivering on its promise to lead more trade missions than any previous administration during this term of parliament, Mr McClay says.

“China is our largest export market accounting for $38 billion in two-way trade. This is a significant economic partnership for both countries. It’s important we continue to invest in this relationship and grow the New Zealand economy by assisting our exporters to sell more,

“The CIIE will showcase New Zealand’s safe, high-quality and innovative products and our world-leading service sector to China’s growing middle class of over 500 million consumers.”

While supporting New Zealand exhibitors at the Expo, Minister McClay will also meet with Chinese trade leaders and deliver a keynote address at the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, underscoring New Zealand’s commitment to expanding its trade partnerships and reinforcing the Government's goal of doubling New Zealand’s exports by value in ten years.

Following CIIE, Mr McClay will visit Guangzhou, a commercial gateway for New Zealand into southern China where he will engage with Kiwi businesses operating in the region.

“A strong export sector is part of our plan to grow the economy, lift incomes for kiwis, and create jobs.”

This will be Mr McClay’s second visit to China this year following political meetings in April.

