Oranga Tamariki Oversight Bill Passes First Reading

Hon Louise Upston

Minister for Social Development and Employment

Legislation to strengthen oversight of the Oranga Tamariki system has passed its first reading in Parliament today, Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston says.

“These changes will build on New Zealand’s current child protection system by clarifying the roles and responsibilities of the agencies that oversee it, including greater advocacy and independence.”

The Oversight of Oranga Tamariki System Legislation Amendment Bill will make the Independent Children’s Monitor an Independent Crown Entity and replace the Children and Young People's Commission’s five-member board structure with a sole Children’s Commissioner.

The Monitor will be led by a board of three members with current Chief Executive, Arran Jones remaining in his role from 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2026 to oversee and support the organisation’s transition.

Current Chief Commissioner of the Children and Young People’s Commission Board, Dr Claire Achmad, also will be re-appointed for a period of one year from 1 July 2025, to serve as the sole Children’s Commissioner.

“Dr Achmad is a wellrespected voice for children and young people. Having her as the Children’s Commissioner will ensure their interests and concerns will continue to be heard,” Louise Upston says.

“We want it to be crystal clear to young people and their families that the Children’s Monitor is independent and separate from government.

“These changes address some of the findings in the final report of the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry. As the Human Rights Commission noted in that report, a Children’s Monitor that is not completely independent of government will struggle to gain the public trust necessary to address past failures.”

Notes on Oversight of Oranga Tamariki System Legislation Amendment Bill:

Under the Oranga Tamariki Act 1989, the Oranga Tamariki system includes several government agencies that are responsible for providing services or support to children, young people, and their families and whānau.

This includes Oranga Tamariki – Ministry for Children, Police, the Ministries of Health, Social Development, Education, and Justice, and the Department of Corrections.

The Children and Young People’s Commission Act 2022 established the Children and Young People’s Commission, equipping it with the functions, duties, and powers to protect and advocate for the interests and wellbeing of all children and young people over 18 and under 25 years old who are in care or have been in care or custody.

The Oversight of Oranga Tamariki System Act 2022 established the Independent Children’s Monitor as the independent monitoring agency of the Oranga Tamariki system and appointed the Ombudsman to investigate issues and handle complaints that relate to services of support delivered by Oranga Tamariki or other care and/or custody providers.

The Bill does not propose any changes to the roles and responsibilities of the Independent Children’s Monitor, the Children’s Commissioner, or the Ombudsman (in relation to complaints that relate to children and young people).

The cost of implementing these changes will be met by reallocating existing funding.

© Scoop Media

