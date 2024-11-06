Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Base Woodbourne Resolution With Kurahaupō Iwi

Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 11:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Tama Potaka
Minister for Māori Crown Relations – Te Arawhiti

The Government and three Kurahaupō Iwi have signed a $25.2 million agreement to resolve the post-Treaty settlement issue of contaminated land at RNZAF Base Woodbourne.

Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō Trust, Rangitāne o Wairau Settlement Trust, and Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Kuia each received $8.4 million after contaminated soil at Base Woodbourne near Blenheim prevented the three Iwi from purchasing a substantial part of the site as originally intended in their Treaty settlement redress.

The NZDF as the landholding agency and Te Arawhiti, as the responsible agency to ensure the durability of Treaty settlements, worked together to resolve the issue and an agreement was signed with Iwi on 14 October 2024.

Māori Crown Relations Minister Tama Potaka praised the three Iwi for their ongoing commitment to resolving the issue.

"I know this work has presented everyone involved with challenges, and I particularly want to acknowledge and thank the Iwi for their resolution to move forward.

"Upholding Treaty settlement commitments is a priority for this government. In this case, the negotiated settlement redress could not be delivered as intended and it was incumbent on us to work with Iwi to find a mutually agreeable solution."

Contamination from per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contained in firefighting foams, was found in the soil at Woodbourne as part of the Crown's 'due diligence' phase of engagement between the Iwi and the New Zealand Defense Force in 2019.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

PFAS can accumulate in the human body and does not break down in the environment, posing potential health and environmental risks.

"The $25.2m confirmed in Budget 2024 compensates the Iwi for being unable to purchase the remainder of the site due to the extent of the contamination, which includes the operational land and housing block as intended," Mr Potaka says.

"National has a proud history of delivering settlements with Iwi and we will continue to build on that legacy."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 