Base Woodbourne Resolution With Kurahaupō Iwi

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister for Māori Crown Relations – Te Arawhiti

The Government and three Kurahaupō Iwi have signed a $25.2 million agreement to resolve the post-Treaty settlement issue of contaminated land at RNZAF Base Woodbourne.

Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō Trust, Rangitāne o Wairau Settlement Trust, and Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Kuia each received $8.4 million after contaminated soil at Base Woodbourne near Blenheim prevented the three Iwi from purchasing a substantial part of the site as originally intended in their Treaty settlement redress.

The NZDF as the landholding agency and Te Arawhiti, as the responsible agency to ensure the durability of Treaty settlements, worked together to resolve the issue and an agreement was signed with Iwi on 14 October 2024.

Māori Crown Relations Minister Tama Potaka praised the three Iwi for their ongoing commitment to resolving the issue.

"I know this work has presented everyone involved with challenges, and I particularly want to acknowledge and thank the Iwi for their resolution to move forward.

"Upholding Treaty settlement commitments is a priority for this government. In this case, the negotiated settlement redress could not be delivered as intended and it was incumbent on us to work with Iwi to find a mutually agreeable solution."

Contamination from per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contained in firefighting foams, was found in the soil at Woodbourne as part of the Crown's 'due diligence' phase of engagement between the Iwi and the New Zealand Defense Force in 2019.

PFAS can accumulate in the human body and does not break down in the environment, posing potential health and environmental risks.

"The $25.2m confirmed in Budget 2024 compensates the Iwi for being unable to purchase the remainder of the site due to the extent of the contamination, which includes the operational land and housing block as intended," Mr Potaka says.

"National has a proud history of delivering settlements with Iwi and we will continue to build on that legacy."

