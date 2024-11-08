Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Prime Minister Pays Tribute To Sir Robert ‘Bom’ Gillies

Friday, 8 November 2024, 8:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon
Prime Minister

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has paid tribute to Sir Robert ‘Bom’ Gillies KNZM, the last surviving member of the 28 (Māori) Battalion, who passed away today.

“Sir Bom will be remembered for his service to New Zealand and defending the ideals we value most.

“With trademark humility, he took it as his duty to represent those he served with at commemorations both here and overseas. In doing so, he helped the stories of sacrifice from the legendary 28 (Māori) Battalion to continue to be told.

“We owe it to him, and all our servicemen and women, to never forget those stories.

“Sir Bom left New Zealand in July 1943 with the 10th reinforcements and served through the Italian campaign, including the bloody Battles of Cassino – returning to Italy earlier this year for the 80th commemorations.

“It was a torrid campaign, in the cold and the mud, and Sir Bom was just a teenager. It’s hard to imagine what he and his fellow soldiers endured but endure it they did, for us and our future.

“On behalf of the Government, I offer my sincere condolences to Sir Bom’s whānau.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 