Prime Minister Pays Tribute To Sir Robert ‘Bom’ Gillies

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has paid tribute to Sir Robert ‘Bom’ Gillies KNZM, the last surviving member of the 28 (Māori) Battalion, who passed away today.

“Sir Bom will be remembered for his service to New Zealand and defending the ideals we value most.

“With trademark humility, he took it as his duty to represent those he served with at commemorations both here and overseas. In doing so, he helped the stories of sacrifice from the legendary 28 (Māori) Battalion to continue to be told.

“We owe it to him, and all our servicemen and women, to never forget those stories.

“Sir Bom left New Zealand in July 1943 with the 10th reinforcements and served through the Italian campaign, including the bloody Battles of Cassino – returning to Italy earlier this year for the 80th commemorations.

“It was a torrid campaign, in the cold and the mud, and Sir Bom was just a teenager. It’s hard to imagine what he and his fellow soldiers endured but endure it they did, for us and our future.

“On behalf of the Government, I offer my sincere condolences to Sir Bom’s whānau.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

