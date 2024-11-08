$340m NZ-China Trade Boost Through 24 Key Partnerships

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Agriculture

Minister for Trade

Minister for Trade and Agriculture, Todd McClay, announced the signing of 24 Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) and supply agreements between New Zealand and Chinese companies as part of the Trade Mission to the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai and Guangdong province this week.

“These new partnerships are set to generate $340 million in export revenue over the next 3 years,” Mr McClay says.

“These deals will grow our economy and reinforce New Zealand as a reliable trade partner and significant supplier to China. They will also contribute to our target of doubling the value of exports in the next 10 years.”

The 24 partnerships signed this week cover a broad range of sectors, including food and beverage, technology and healthcare, showcasing New Zealand’s diverse offerings and China’s continued interest in Kiwi expertise.

“These partnership agreements highlight the growing diversity of New Zealand’s trade with China and underscore the Government’s commitment to enhancing opportunities for innovation, trade, and shared prosperity.”

Partnerships signed this week include:

1. MIA with Ruder Finn – The New Zealand Meat Industry Association signed a partnership with Ruder Finn as its chief marketing agency to promote TASTE PURE NATURE in China, raising awareness of New Zealand red meat.

2. Deer Industry Association with Tong Ren Tang – The New Zealand Deer Industry Association signed an MOU with Beijing Tong Ren Tang to develop and promote New Zealand venison and deer velvet products.

3. GMP Dairy with Sinolife – GMP Dairy entered a strategic partnership with Sinolife to introduce new milk powder products in China and drive mutual growth through dairy innovation.

4. Good Health with Le You – Good Health signed an agreement with Le You to distribute its products through this popular mother-and-baby store chain.

5. Grin with Rainbow Children’s Clinic – Grin established a strategic partnership with Rainbow Children’s Clinic to develop sustainable oral health products for children.

6. Mr Apple with Xian Feng Fruit – Mr Apple and Xian Feng Fruit signed a memorandum to strengthen their partnership in fruit supply and distribution.

7. Whittaker with Netops – J.H. Whittaker & Sons expanded its collaboration with Netops to leverage e-commerce channels, boosting sales and market presence.

8. 100% Pure New Zealand Honey with H&H Supply Chain – 100% Pure New Zealand Honey appointed H&H as the exclusive distributor of Watson & Son and Riverdale honey in New Zealand and China.

9. Atrax Group New Zealand Ltd. with Beijing Admoral Technology Co. – The New Zealand-based Atrax Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Beijing Admoral Technology Co., facilitating cooperation in advanced technology solutions.

10. Atrax Group New Zealand Ltd. with Civil Aviation Logistics Technology Co. Ltd. – Atrax Group further strengthened its international ties with an MoU signed with Civil Aviation Logistics Technology Co. Ltd., supporting advancements in aviation logistics technology.

11. Gallagher Security with Chubb Fire and Security – Gallagher Security entered a Channel Partner Agreement with Chubb Fire and Security to enhance security solutions across New Zealand and international markets.

12. Auckland Uniservices Ltd., Guangzhou Salustier Biosciences Co. Ltd., and Guangzhou Institute of Biomedicine and Health – Auckland Uniservices completed a Patent Acquisition Agreement with Guangzhou Salustier Biosciences and the Guangzhou Institute of Biomedicine and Health to foster biotechnological research and development.

13. Freshco with Shenzhen Yumsun – Freshco and Shenzhen Yumsun signed an MoU, marking a new phase of collaboration in the fresh produce industry and expanding market reach in China.

14. NIG Nutritionals with L' Baby – New Zealand’s NIG Nutritionals entered an MoU with L' Baby, laying the groundwork for new ventures in infant nutrition products in the Chinese market.

15. GMP Pharmaceuticals with WonderLab – GMP Pharmaceuticals signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement with WonderLab, aiming to introduce innovative health solutions across Asia-Pacific regions.

16. GMP Pharmaceuticals with Vivo Capital – A Strategic Partnership Agreement between GMP Pharmaceuticals and Vivo Capital highlights their joint efforts to scale health and wellness product lines globally.

17. Fonterra and China Environment Protection Foundation – Fonterra signed a Sustainability MOU with the China Environment Protection Foundation, aiming to enhance sustainability practices in China.

18. Fonterra and International Osteoporosis Foundation – Anlene, Fonterra's bone health brand, signed an MOU with the International Osteoporosis Foundation to promote bone health and awareness initiatives.

19. NZMP and Wonderlab – Fonterra’s NZMP division signed a supply agreement with Wonderlab to provide probiotics, furthering the availability of high-quality probiotics in the Chinese market.

20. Miraka and Theland – Miraka strengthened its partnership with Theland through an MOU to develop new low-carbon supply chain milk products for Chinese consumers.

21. Silver Fern Farms, Dingdong, and Paradise Garden – Silver Fern Farms entered a tripartite agreement with Dingdong (an e-commerce platform) and Paradise Garden (importer) to expand access to New Zealand's premium red meat products in China.

22. Comvita and Shanghai Pudong District Government – Comvita signed a partnership agreement with the Shanghai Pudong District Government to support regional development and promote Comvita's natural health products.

23. Comvita and OCJ – Comvita partnered with OCJ, a leading TV and online shopping platform, to enhance the reach of its natural health products to a broader Chinese audience.

24. MitoQ and Tmall Global – MitoQ signed a partnership with Tmall Global to expand the presence of its health supplements and increase accessibility to Chinese consumers through Tmall’s vast e-commerce platform.

