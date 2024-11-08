Urgent Wake-up Call On Climate

The Climate Change Commission’s latest advice indicates Aotearoa needs to be stepping up on climate action.

“Climate action is more urgent than ever, but this Government is taking Aotearoa backwards,” says Green Party Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs, Teanau Tuiono.

“The Government needs to start taking our pledges under the Paris Agreement seriously and increase our Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).The Commission’s advice shows that domestic emissions reduction efforts can take us a long way in meeting these pledges – if we put in the work now.”

“Delay is the new denial, and the longer the Government kicks the can down the road the worse things will be for our tamariki and mokopuna.

“We urge the Government to step up with bold, meaningful targets that match the scale of this crisis and start working on achieving emissions reductions at home that we know are completely possible.

“The Commission makes it clear that reaching our international climate targets through decarbonising our industry, transport and energy is well within reach. However, this Government has put us in reverse when we need to be moving forward at full speed on this path.

“An approach which takes a high level of ambition towards reducing our domestic emissions is not only more equitable, but it would open up billions of dollars in clean energy investments, and directly benefit New Zealanders.

“By making the right choices today at home, we can live up to our commitments under the Paris Agreement and set a Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) that positions New Zealand as a credible and consistent climate leader. But we have to get going now.

“With our Pacific Island neighbours bearing the brunt of climate impacts, New Zealand has a duty to lead by example. The Prime Minister’s statements at CHOGM need to be backed by concrete action.

“The time for uncertainty has passed. This report shows that there are huge gains to be made – for both our country and the world - if New Zealand takes bold, clear actions now.” says Teanau Tuiono.

