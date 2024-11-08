Rail Network Rebuild To Be Delivered Ahead Of City Rail Link Opening

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

Minister for Auckland

Desley Simpson

Acting Mayor of Auckland

The Government has confirmed a programme of upgrades to Auckland’s rail network that will complete the Rail Network Rebuild ahead of the City Rail Link (CRL) opening, Transport Minister Simeon Brown and Acting Auckland Mayor Desley Simpson say.

“The last National Government started the City Rail Link to transform public transport in Auckland. This project will double Auckland’s rail capacity with new stations in the CBD and more frequent, faster, and more reliable trains across the city. This is a key part of the Government’s plan to reduce travel times across Auckland and give Aucklanders more travel choices so we can reduce congestion and increase productivity in our biggest city.

“To ensure the success of the City Rail Link, the Rail Network Rebuild needs to be completed ahead of the CRL opening to ensure Aucklanders can benefit from increased train services and improved reliability.

“The Government is fully funding the more than $200m needed to complete the Rail Network Rebuild and ensure the benefits of CRL can be achieved on day one. This unfortunately means further disruption for rail users in Auckland with a large programme of upgrades required over the coming year.

“KiwiRail, Auckland Transport and Auckland One Rail have worked together to agree a timeline to deliver these works that ensures they can be completed ahead of the City Rail Link opening.

“These works will have a significant impact on passengers and freight in Auckland with KiwiRail undertaking a large programme of rail upgrades across the network over the next year. This is estimated to add up to 96 days of full network closure between this Christmas period and the end of January 2026.

“These closures will be disruptive but will enable Aucklanders to realise the substantial benefits of City Rail Link the day it opens, with faster and more frequent services, and means the Rail Network Rebuild will be completed prior to the City Rail Link opening, not afterwards which would be the alternative.

“The work KiwiRail will carry out includes replacing aging track foundations, including in the busiest part of the network in South Auckland; making the network more resilient to weather by improving drainage and culverts; replacing worn rail and sleepers, improvements to bridges and a tunnel, and upgrades to critical track infrastructure, signals and power supplies.

“This will remove temporary speed restrictions from the network to deliver increased reliability and enable more frequent and faster trains when the CRL opens.

“I have made my expectations clear to KiwiRail and Auckland Transport, that everything is done to ensure disruptions are minimised, and that work is undertaken 24/7 around the clock to make the most of every single hour the network is closed.

“Aucklanders have seen a lot of disruption in the last few years. This is the last push that will allow Aucklanders to see the benefits of CRL the day it opens and ensure Aucklanders can benefit from the significant investment made in the CRL,” Mr Brown says.

Acting Mayor of Auckland Desley Simpson said completing the upgrade works ahead of the City Rail Link opening was critical to Aucklanders getting the maximum value out of City Rail Link from opening day.

“I want to thank the Government for the additional financial support that’s set the CRL up for success. Our rail infrastructure, much of which hasn’t seen major maintenance in decades, is causing frequent disruptions that undermine the benefits of the CRL. Preparing for the surge of passengers in 2026 will require a full network upgrade—not just outfitting new stations, but also integrating, testing, and commissioning new systems across the entire network.

“The City Rail Link, is poised to fundamentally transform public transport in Auckland. For CRL to open and be effective from day one in 2026 disruption to train schedules is an unavoidable necessity. A full network upgrade, from rebuilding aging foundations to integrating the new stations into the network is needed to get the most benefits form this significant investment.

“KiwiRail and Auckland Transport have worked together to make that disruption as minimal as possible, prioritising weekday peak services, so that so that as many people as possible can rely on their weekday routines. However, this means that there will be rail closures during major holidays, weekends, and late evenings.

‘It is the expectation of council, and I am sure Aucklanders that both Auckland Transport and KiwiRail, engage frequently and give ample notice of any changes to services; explain the scale of what’s happening; why disruptions are necessary; and how people can get to their destinations using alternative public transport routes.

“I want to thank KiwiRail, Auckland Transport and Auckland One Rail who have developed a plan to manage these network-wide closures between Christmas and early 2026. This plan is focused around extending existing closures over public and school holiday periods, when patronage is lower.

“Full closures are cost effective, reducing delivery costs by 30 per cent, and are necessary for large scale work. They also give greater clarity to commuters on whether a line is open or closed.

“It is our expectation that KiwiRail and Auckland Transport will continue to work at pace on these upgrades, minimise disruption to commuters where possible, and communicate effectively and in advance about available alternatives.

“I appreciate the inconvenience this will cause Auckland train users and KiwiRail’s freight customers. Unfortunately, the closures are needed but they will deliver a significantly improved rail network that Aucklanders can be proud of,” Ms Simpson says.

Notes:

City Rail Link (CRL) benefits for Auckland passengers at peak times include:

On the Southern Line – trains every 5 minutes (compared to 10 minutes currently) north of Puhinui, every 8 minutes between Papakura and Homai, and every 10 minutes between Pukekohe and Drury

On the Eastern Line – trains every 5 minutes between Sylvia Park and Ōrākei

On the Western Line – trains every 8 minutes between Swanson and Maungawhau

Subject to Auckland Transport confirming train timetables, the combination of using the CRL tunnel and reduced temporary speed restrictions are expected to see:

Maungawhau (Mt Eden) to Waitematā (Britomart): under 10 minutes (half the current time)

Kingsland to Waitematā (Britomart): 13 minutes (8 minutes faster than currently)

Henderson to Waitematā (Britomart): 38 minutes (8 minutes faster than currently)

Works being completed:

Major formation (track foundation) replacement work and drainage improvements on the Western Line between New Lynn and Swanson, the Southern Line between Newmarket and Britomart and between Otahuhu and Papakura, and on other parts of the network.

Replacing aging sleepers on a number of bridges around Newmarket, Parnell, and near Tamaki Drive.

Work on the Parnell Tunnel.

Replacing aging track infrastructure (turnouts and crossovers) which allow trains to switch between tracks at Kingsland, Tamaki and Quay Park.

Substation (power), telecommunications and signal system upgrades.

Dates of network closures

Legend

Red - full network closure, no passenger trains running.

Yellow - partial network closure with trains running on a single line, reduced frequency.

Orange - contingency, if needed, partial network closure network with trains running on a single line.

