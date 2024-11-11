Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Climate Change Minister To Attend COP29 In Baku

Monday, 11 November 2024, 7:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Simon Watts
Minister of Climate Change

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts will attend the 29th annual United Nations Climate Change Summit (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, this week.

“New Zealand is fully committed to meeting our climate targets and reducing the impacts of climate change. Every country has a role to play, and New Zealand will continue to lead by example, pushing for accelerated global action,” Mr Watts says.

COP29 will gather leaders from around the world to make crucial decisions aimed at further implementing the Paris Agreement, the international treaty for climate change.

“At COP29, I will push for tangible action to achieve the Paris Agreement. I will also connect with partner countries, private sector leaders and innovators to encourage greater investment in climate solutions,” Mr Watts says.

“Our objectives overseas are to strengthen New Zealand’s position to navigation the global economic transition to a low emissions future and support resilience in the Pacific.

“One of the major focuses of COP29 will be reaching an agreement on a new global climate finance goal. This goal needs to be ambitious yet achievable, ensuring we can raise the financial support needed to help developing countries build resilience against the impacts of climate change and transition to sustainable, low-emissions economies.

“To do this we need all countries with advanced economies and capability to contribute. Supporting the most vulnerable countries is essential for achieving equitable climate action on a global scale.

“I am pleased to co-chair negotiations on carbon markets alongside Minister Fu of Singapore. These negotiations will finalise detail on how countries can cooperate voluntarily, and transfer carbon credits earned through the reduction of emissions under the Paris Agreement. This will allow countries to support each other in reaching their climate targets.

“I am also looking forward to co-chairing the annual Pacific Ministers Roundtable. We want to secure a decision at COP29 that Australia will host COP31 in partnership with the Pacific in 2026. Hosting a COP in the Pacific will be an important opportunity to amplify the region’s interests and address the climate challenges faced by Pacific nations.”

Mr Watts will arrive in Baku on November 17 after stopping over in London to meet with New Zealand businesses and insurers. He will land back in New Zealand on November 24.

© Scoop Media

