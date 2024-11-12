Labour Formally Apologises To State And Faith-Based Care Survivors

Labour joins with the Government in unreservedly apologising for the abuse, neglect and trauma including torture in state and faith-based care and for ignoring the voices of survivors for too long.

“Survivors, their whānau, hapu, iwi, support networks and communities have been waiting years for this day to arrive, for the Crown to finally apologise for an injustice spanning decades,” Labour leader Chris Hipkins said.

“Many communities have carried these scars over lifetimes and generations. Māori, Pasifika, Pākehā, deaf, disabled, those who experienced mental distress and rainbow survivors. For you and us, this day is significant.

“Today is a step forward. For the Crown to acknowledge its failings and wilful ignorance, denial and minimisation and to commit to the critical work ahead to ensure our care systems are safe spaces for all tamariki and adults.

“This country owes a huge debt to survivors. We must ensure the enormous efforts made in this Inquiry lead to genuine change. Labour is committed to working closely with the Government towards redress.

“For many, there may never be healing, but I hope that this apology and commitment to right historic wrongs and safeguard those in our care now and in the future from abuse, goes some way to giving survivors some relief and closure,” Chris Hipkins said.

