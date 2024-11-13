Pay Gap Calculator Toolkit Launched

Hon Nicola Grigg

Minister for Women

New Zealand businesses can now take meaningful action to drive down the gender pay gap with the launch of an online calculator today, Minister for Women Nicola Grigg says.

“Women are paid, on average, 8.2 per cent less than men and this gap has barely moved since 2017 - which is why reducing it is one of my key priorities as Minister for Women,” Ms Grigg says.

“The Gender Pay Gap Calculator toolkit is now live on the Ministry for Women’s website, making it easy for businesses to calculate – and then address – their pay gaps.

“This toolkit has been informed by working with businesses and organisations including Spark, ANZ, the NZ Law Society and Tonkin + Taylor, to make sure it is user-friendly and has a common methodology. It has also been shaped and road-tested by many others across the country including Transpower, the Port of Auckland, National Advisory Council on the Employment of Women, the Diversity Agenda, Champions for Change and Global Women.

“I am so grateful for this invaluable input – it demonstrates a real commitment from New Zealand employers to drive this thing down. Pay gaps are complex, nuanced and have been around since women entered the workforce. This is an excellent first step to eradicating the stubborn 8.2 per cent pay gap.

“There are significant benefits to understanding and addressing pay gaps, including increased productivity, so our Government is taking action.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Businesses who use the tool will have access to the following:

A pay gap calculator (that calculates the pay gap using a common methodology). A downloadable action plan, tailored to individual organisations. Guidance material to support them throughout the process.

“Many businesses are taking steps to improve their gender pay gaps, and so I encourage all businesses to be courageous and calculate their gaps. This is not about casting judgement on those who have wider gender pay gaps but, instead, is a useful tool that encourages organisations to look beyond the numbers.

“I want to thank Champions for Change, and the many employers and staff who have helped develop this comprehensive package. Champions for Change Co-Chair Roger Chair has said that the tool is a ‘positive step forward’, and fellow Co-Chair Antonia Watson has said that measurement and reporting of gender pay gaps is an ‘important part of the Champions’ progress’.”

“It is my strong desire for this to be a continued partnership with business as we make further developments to the toolkit overtime, including considering ways to address ethnic pay gaps,” Ms Grigg says.

Notes:

The link to the website can be accessed here - www.women.govt.nz/gpgtoolkit

Champions for Change, a strategy of Global Women, is a collective of over 80 of New Zealand’s CEOs and Chairs, with the aim of accelerating inclusive and diverse leadership in their combined workforce of 170,000 people.

Champions for Change organisations are already reporting their gender pay gaps and the group has provided expertise and feedback on the calculation tool, in collaboration with the Ministry for Women.

The gender pay gap in New Zealand has reduced steadily from 16.3 per cent in 1998 but has fluctuated over the past decade. As at June 2024, it sits at 8.2 per cent.

The gender pay gap for wāhine Māori, Pacific and Asian women, and disabled women is significantly higher than the overall national gender pay gap.

Median hourly earnings for all women are currently $32.08 compared to $34.95 for all men (as at June 2024). European women had median hourly earnings of $33.70, but by comparison, Asian women earned $30.00, wāhine Māori earned $29.71, and Pacific women earned $29.00.

International approaches have been taken into account during the development of the toolkit. The Ministry has worked with sector leaders and organisations to make the system as simple as possible for all organisations to participate.

© Scoop Media

