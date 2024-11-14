Over 15,000 Sign Labour’s Open Letter To Luxon

As the hīkoi to Parliament continues, Labour has sent an open letter to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in a last-ditch attempt to get him to kill the Treaty Principles Bill.

“We stand with the tens of thousands of New Zealanders opposing this Government’s attempts to re-write Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” Labour Leader Chris Hipkins said.

“This bill is divisive, a waste of New Zealanders time and energy, and costing taxpayers millions of dollars.

“Instead of leading for all New Zealanders, our Prime Minister has yet again chosen let ACT call the shots. It is weak and cowardly.

“Christopher Luxon can still stop this today. National can choose not to vote for it. Our open letter calls for them to finally kill the Bill,” Chris Hipkins said.

Former National Party Minister Chris Finlayson calls the Treaty Principles Bill ‘pernicious nonsense.’ Current Finance Minister Nicola Willis called it ‘dangerous’ because it is one party seeking to impose new terms on another without their consent. Christopher Luxon himself says ‘there is nothing in the Treaty Principles Bill I like.’

“There is a solution. Vote against this divisive Bill today. Show the country that you are a Prime Minister that looks out for all people in our beautiful country, Māori and non-Māori. Stand up for Te Tiriti, our founding document, on behalf of New Zealand,” Chris Hipkins said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

