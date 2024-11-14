Antarctic Cooperation At Centre Of Scott Base Visit

Hon Nicola Willis

Minister of Finance

Associate Minister for Climate Change

Finance Minister and Associate Climate Change Minister Nicola Willis will travel to Antarctica next week to engage with international partners and scientists and to assess latest steps in the redevelopment of Scott Base.

“New Zealand has important interests in Antarctica and our longstanding presence at Scott Base is a key part of that,” Nicola Willis says.

“I will meet teams from Antarctica New Zealand and the New Zealand Defence Force who support our science, environmental protection and conservation work.

“Our scientists – alongside our international partners – are undertaking globally significant research, focused on understanding what the impacts of climate change mean for Antarctica, New Zealand, and the world.”

The visit will also provide important context for the Government’s investment in the redevelopment of Scott Base, which has been New Zealand’s home on the ice since 1957.

“Scott Base is nearing the end of its functional life so its redevelopment is integral for New Zealand’s scientific research programme and our work to uphold the Antarctic Treaty System,” Nicola Willis says.

“New Zealand remains steadfastly committed to Antarctica and the Southern Ocean, and to the Antarctic Treaty System. Almost 70 years on, this system remains fundamental to preserving the region as a place for peace and science for present and future.”

During her visit Nicola Willis will meet with some of the international partners New Zealand cooperates with to support our presence in Antarctica, including our closest neighbours – the United States – at McMurdo Station.

Nicola Willis and the Chair of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade select committee Tim van de Molen are scheduled to depart from Christchurch for Antarctica on Monday 18 November and to return on Thursday 21 November.

