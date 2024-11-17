Fare-Dodging Leads To Violence

ACT is calling on Auckland Transport to stop tolerating fare dodging, with a major contractor saying lax enforcement is leading to antisocial behaviour and even serious assaults on buses.

“Antisocial fare dodgers discourage Aucklanders from using public transport. They deprive AT of revenue and load costs onto rule-abiding ratepayers. They are threatening, stealing from, and assaulting bus drivers and passengers,” says Auckland-based ACT MP Dr Parmjeet Parmar.

“In September, I met with a bus driver seriously assaulted by fare dodgers and relayed his concerns to AT. Since then, I have been told by a bus contractor that AT has been repeatedly warned that its lax policy on fare dodging is leading to violence.

“In 2020, AT introduced a de facto ‘travel for free’ policy when it removed cash from buses and advised operators that passengers without balance on their HOP cards should be allowed to travel regardless.

“The contractor tells me AT’s policy means some people now believe they are entitled to take the bus for free. This results in disputes with bus drivers, and it means that unstable or intoxicated individuals use the bus as a free ride or shelter. These situations increase the risk of attacks on drivers and passengers.

“We shouldn’t expect bus drivers to be responsible for dealing with fare dodgers. AT needs to take responsibility for a culture it has created that invites free riders to take advantage of the rest of us.

“When we turn a blind eye to repeated fare-dodging, we send a message that rules – and basic respect – don’t matter. Is it any wonder this then leads to violence?

“There are many possible solutions here. First, AT needs to publicly change its free ride policy. Next, whether it’s sterner ‘no fare, no ride’ signage, a mobile squad of AT officers responding to fare dodgers, or greater support Police and private security guards, it is clear we need stronger security measures. AT needs to sit down with bus contractors, drivers, and Police to agree on firm actions.

“I have requested a meeting with AT to discuss these issues, and I am ready to facilitate a meeting between all affected groups if that’s what’s needed.”

