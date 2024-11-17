Prime Minister Wraps Up APEC Leaders’ Meeting

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s participation in the APEC Leaders’ Meeting in Peru has strengthened partnerships that matter to New Zealand’s trade and security interests.

“The Asia-Pacific is vital to New Zealand’s economic prosperity. We have free trade agreements in place with 18 APEC members, and three-quarters of our exports go to APEC economies,” Mr Luxon says.

“Our Government is committed to doubling New Zealand’s exports by value in ten years. Close relationships with APEC partners are vital for boosting trade and securing the supply chains Kiwi exporters rely on to get product to market.”

While in Peru Mr Luxon met for the first time with the Presidents of China, Indonesia, Viet Nam, Peru, and Chile, as well as formally with the new Prime Minister of Japan. Mr Luxon also re-engaged with the leaders of Singapore and Malaysia, and with US President Biden.

“Close collaboration with APEC members strengthens economic resilience, security, and stability across our region, which is vital for the growth of New Zealand’s economy.

“A stronger economy will unlock higher paying jobs for Kiwis and mean we can deliver better public services like health and education,” Mr Luxon says.

While in Peru, Mr Luxon participated in the APEC CEO Summit and met with the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), a group of top business leaders from APEC member economies who shared their perspectives with APEC Leaders.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters and Trade Minister Todd McClay also attended the earlier APEC Ministerial Meeting.

