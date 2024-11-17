RNZ Host Needs To At Least Give Pretence Of Impartiality

An RNZ host is exploiting her taxpayer-funded platform to support protests against ACT's Treaty Principles Bill, says ACT Public Service spokesman Todd Stephenson.

"Mihingarangi Forbes is a co-host of RNZ's Saturday Mornings and hosts the RNZ podcast Mata. She has joined the hīkoi, posing for photos with protest leaders and using official RNZ social media channels to post in support," says Mr Stephenson.

"Much of the media has already dropped any pretence of impartiality when it comes to reporting on the Treaty Principles Bill and the hīkoi. TVNZ chief content officer Nevak Rogers has also joined and supported the hīkoi.

"The difference with RNZ is that it's funded by the taxpayer, and Forbes's show Mata has received close to a million dollars in additional funding from NZ on Air.

"As a public sector agency, RNZ is subject to integrity and conduct standards, including those of impartiality.

"It's time these standards were enforced. RNZ bosses should give Forbes an ultimatum: stop your political campaigning, or face the same sanctions anyone else would.”

