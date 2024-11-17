Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

RNZ Host Needs To At Least Give Pretence Of Impartiality

Sunday, 17 November 2024, 8:36 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

An RNZ host is exploiting her taxpayer-funded platform to support protests against ACT's Treaty Principles Bill, says ACT Public Service spokesman Todd Stephenson.

"Mihingarangi Forbes is a co-host of RNZ's Saturday Mornings and hosts the RNZ podcast Mata. She has joined the hīkoi, posing for photos with protest leaders and using official RNZ social media channels to post in support," says Mr Stephenson.

"Much of the media has already dropped any pretence of impartiality when it comes to reporting on the Treaty Principles Bill and the hīkoi. TVNZ chief content officer Nevak Rogers has also joined and supported the hīkoi.

"The difference with RNZ is that it's funded by the taxpayer, and Forbes's show Mata has received close to a million dollars in additional funding from NZ on Air.

"As a public sector agency, RNZ is subject to integrity and conduct standards, including those of impartiality.

"It's time these standards were enforced. RNZ bosses should give Forbes an ultimatum: stop your political campaigning, or face the same sanctions anyone else would.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 