Growing Pressure To Scrap Section 7AA Repeal Bill

The newly released Section 7AA Repeal Bill’s select committee report is further evidence that the Government should scrap it.

“The Government should just come clean, admit they got it wrong and stop work on these unwarranted and unwanted changes,” Labour’s children’s spokesperson Willow-Jean Prime said.

The Government is feeling the pressure, with the select committee recommending an aspect of 7AA relating to the Chief Executive of Oranga Tamariki’s obligations to maintain strategic relationships with Māori should be retained. But worryingly, crucial parts of 7AA, including the Treaty principles, and the requirements of the Chief Executive to reduce disparities and report on mokopuna under their care will still be removed.

“Make no mistake this is still a large breach of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Government members of the select committee ignored officials’ advice that there is no evidence to push forward with this Bill, but are feeling the heat so are watering it down in an attempt to make it look more palatable.

“This Bill takes us backwards. The Minister cannot provide any evidence for removing 7AA and submissions have stated the repeal of section 7AA carries a real risk of causing actual harm to vulnerable Tamariki.

“Just like the Treaty Principles Bill, it’s crystal clear that Christopher Luxon is helpless to stop David Seymour’s ideological attacks on Māori and vulnerable tamariki.

“If the Prime Minister was truly concerned about the risk of harm to Māori tamariki, then he would not be allowing the ACT Party to tamper with the protections in place.

“The Government should not take us back down a path where children have been harmed before.

“Following the Royal Commission of Inquiry report, they have chance to do the right thing for our vulnerable children and we urge them to heed the warnings and scrap this harmful Bill,” Willow-Jean Prime said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

