Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Growing Pressure To Scrap Section 7AA Repeal Bill

Sunday, 17 November 2024, 9:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The newly released Section 7AA Repeal Bill’s select committee report is further evidence that the Government should scrap it.

“The Government should just come clean, admit they got it wrong and stop work on these unwarranted and unwanted changes,” Labour’s children’s spokesperson Willow-Jean Prime said.

The Government is feeling the pressure, with the select committee recommending an aspect of 7AA relating to the Chief Executive of Oranga Tamariki’s obligations to maintain strategic relationships with Māori should be retained. But worryingly, crucial parts of 7AA, including the Treaty principles, and the requirements of the Chief Executive to reduce disparities and report on mokopuna under their care will still be removed.

“Make no mistake this is still a large breach of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Government members of the select committee ignored officials’ advice that there is no evidence to push forward with this Bill, but are feeling the heat so are watering it down in an attempt to make it look more palatable.

“This Bill takes us backwards. The Minister cannot provide any evidence for removing 7AA and submissions have stated the repeal of section 7AA carries a real risk of causing actual harm to vulnerable Tamariki.

“Just like the Treaty Principles Bill, it’s crystal clear that Christopher Luxon is helpless to stop David Seymour’s ideological attacks on Māori and vulnerable tamariki.

“If the Prime Minister was truly concerned about the risk of harm to Māori tamariki, then he would not be allowing the ACT Party to tamper with the protections in place.

“The Government should not take us back down a path where children have been harmed before.

“Following the Royal Commission of Inquiry report, they have chance to do the right thing for our vulnerable children and we urge them to heed the warnings and scrap this harmful Bill,” Willow-Jean Prime said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 