New Diplomatic Appointments

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced four new diplomatic appointments.

“Our diplomats play an important role in ensuring New Zealand’s interests are maintained and enhanced across the world,” Mr Peters says.

“It is a pleasure to announce the appointment of these senior diplomats from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.”

The appointments are:

Jennifer Troup as Ambassador to Belgium.

Charles Kingston as Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Mary Thurston as Consul-General in Noumea.

James Munro as Consul-General in Sydney

