Justice Select Committee Opens Floor For Treaty Principles Submissions

Today, the Justice Select Committee has decided to officially open submissions for the controversial Treaty Principles Bill.

“It is time for our communities to translate the energy harnessed over the course of the hīkoi into action, and bring their voices to the political table,” says Green Party MP for Wellington Central, Tamatha Paul.

“Making our opposition heard is crucial to upholding Te Tiriti and the deep commitment it represents to every one of us in Aotearoa. This Bill challenges the very foundations our nation was built on, we need our communities to stand up against this attempt to re-write our history.

“Time is of the essence. The Government has only given us until January 7 to be heard on this divisive Bill. This is a chance for tangata whenua and tangata tiriti to show our unity.

“For decades, Te Tiriti has provided a framework to address injustices and build a fairer society. Our founding agreement is not about division— it’s about honouring commitments made in good faith and ensuring everyone is looked after and nobody is left behind.

“At its core, this Bill is a reset button that will undermine generations of progress that we have made together–tangata whenua and tangata tiriti, alike.”

“In introducing this Bill, the Government has done major harm to its Treaty partners. The approach to this Bill deepens mistrust and misunderstanding while sowing the seeds of division.

“Let’s not let this moment drive us apart. Instead, let it be an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to Te Tiriti and the vision that our ancestors aspired to when they signed it,” says Tamatha Paul.

