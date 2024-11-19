Submissions Open: All Kiwis Encouraged To Finally Have A Say On The Treaty

With public submissions now open on the Treaty Principles Bill, ACT Leader David Seymour is encouraging all New Zealanders to have their say.

“Since 1975 when the Waitangi Tribunal decided the Treaty has ‘principles’, the job of interpreting those principles has been left to unelected judges. That changes today,” says Mr Seymour.

“For the first time, Kiwis of all backgrounds are now able to tell Parliament what they think the Treaty means for future generations of New Zealanders.

“Are we a ‘partnership’ between two different groups with different rights? Or are we a modern multi-ethnic democracy united by common humanity, where each person has the same rights and duties?

“This fundamental question needs to be answered if we are to move forward and solve our problems together.

“Thousands of New Zealanders are marching in Wellington today to make their feelings known. I hope they will now read the Bill and engage in the substance of the debate via the select committee process.

“Many more New Zealanders in the rest of the country are going about their day as normal, working to provide a better future for themselves and their loves ones. I hope they will also make their voice heard by making a submission when they have the time.”

Submissions to the Justice select committee close on 7 January.

