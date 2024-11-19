Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Protecting New Zealand From Foreign Interference

Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 5:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Paul Goldsmith
Minister of Justice

Legislation that will specifically criminalise foreign interference and strengthen espionage offences has passed first reading in Parliament today, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“It is normal and appropriate for states to interact and work to influence one another. This encourages cooperation and can have mutually beneficial outcomes.

“However, the reality is that some foreign states are engaging in activities that are deceptive, corruptive, or coercive. These activities are intended to inappropriately manipulate our society or place undue pressure on individuals and our communities.

“Foreign interference from any country is unacceptable. This legislation will help to ensure that our criminal law is fit for purpose to address this harmful activity and will better equip agencies to hold people to account.”

The Crimes (Countering Foreign Interference) Amendment Bill will:

  • Create new offences to specifically criminalise foreign interference,
  • Update existing offences related to espionage and the wrongful communication of government information for conduct that is likely to prejudice New Zealand’s security or defence.

“These changes are part of ongoing work across government to protect New Zealand and our communities from foreign interference. They also provide a clear message on how seriously we take this issue,” Mr Goldsmith says.

“Foreign interference is a serious threat to New Zealand sovereignty and our national security.

“Normal diplomatic activity, transparent lobbying, and other forms of open and cooperative engagement with the New Zealand Government and members of the public are welcome here. Updated criminal offences set out what behaviours will not be tolerated.

“This comes as part of the Government’s commitment to restoring law and order and delivers on the promises made in our Q4 Action Plan.”

