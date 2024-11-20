Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand Supporting Loss And Damage Fund

Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 10:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Simon Watts
Minister of Climate Change

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts announced New Zealand will contribute NZ$10 million to the new Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage while at the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

“New Zealand is joining the global effort to address the significant challenge of responding to loss and damage caused by the adverse effects of climate change, including from extreme weather events and sea level rise,” Mr Watts says.

The Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage was set up last year at COP28 to help developing countries that are particularly vulnerable respond to economic and non-economic loss and damage caused by the adverse effects of climate change.

“Addressing loss and damage from climate impacts that go beyond the limits of adaptation is a high priority for New Zealand and the Pacific as we need to support resilience in the region,” Mr Watts says.

“We want this global fund to deliver effective support to the people in the most affected and vulnerable regions so they can recover from the impacts of climate change and build stronger, more resilient communities.”

New Zealand’s contribution is part of its NZ$1.3 billion climate finance commitment for 2022-2025, and is administered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade through the International Development Cooperation (IDC) Programme. More than half of this funding is being delivered in the Pacific, and more than half is supporting climate change adaptation initiatives.

This is the second climate finance investment specifically targeted at addressing loss and damage.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 