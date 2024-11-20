Government Continues Work To Reinstate Livestock Exports By Sea

Hon Andrew Hoggard

Associate Minister of Agriculture

The Government is reinstating the trade of livestock exports by sea while ensuring the highest standards of animal welfare, says Associate Minister of Agriculture Andrew Hoggard.

“The Government will introduce legislation changes to reinstate the trade, enhance oversight, and strengthen requirements for exporters to identify risks and manage the welfare of livestock exported by sea.

“We will amend the Animal Welfare Act 1999 to ensure exporters effectively manage animal welfare outcomes throughout the entire supply chain.

Minister Hoggard says the Government is committed to making sure that when the trade is reinstated, we have the highest standards of animal welfare.

“Changes to the Animal Welfare Act are only a part of that. While we progress legislation, we will continue to engage with experts in the industry and key animal welfare voices around operational details to understand how to best ensure high animal welfare outcomes throughout the process of exporting livestock by sea.

“This is a specialised trade, so it is important that we test details with those involved in the live export by sea system. This will inform decisions on regulations and standards. The public will have an opportunity to comment on these proposals through the release of a discussion document next year.

“Reinstating livestock exports by sea will provide additional export and income opportunities for farmers, benefiting New Zealand’s economy and rural communities. The export of livestock by sea has contributed to New Zealand’s economic prosperity and the trade was worth $374 million in 2022. Our livestock is highly valued by our trading partners and supports improvement to their food security goals.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“New Zealand stopped exporting livestock for slaughter in 2007 and this will not change.”

Targeted engagement on technical and operational details will occur during November and December. The public will have the opportunity to comment on any legislative proposals when a Bill is considered by Select Committee in 2025.

Notes:

Cabinet has agreed to draft and introduce an Animal Welfare Amendment Bill to the house in 2025 which will include provisions to:

Reinstate the ability to be granted approval to export livestock by sea

Place a duty on exporters to manage animal welfare outcomes through the export process

Require an approved Animal Welfare Export Plan prior to applying to export

Add an ability to set animal welfare requirements via regulations, and the development of technical standards under a new regulatory tool – an Animal Welfare Instrument.

© Scoop Media

