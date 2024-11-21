Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

First Arrests Made Under Gang Patch Ban

Thursday, 21 November 2024, 2:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Mark Mitchell
Minister of Police

Police have made their first arrests under the new gang patch legislation, with two gang members arrested, says Police Minister Mark Mitchell.

“Just before 11 this morning, Police in Wairoa apprehended a gang member for wearing a patch to the supermarket. He has been arrested and will now face enforcement action.

“At around the same time, a patched Mongrel Mob member was observed by Police standing in the street in Papakura. He was also arrested, and will also face enforcement action.

“This is in addition to the first seizure just three minutes after the legislation took effect in Hastings, with Police seizing a Mongrel Mob insignia displayed on a car dashboard.

“While compliance with the legislation is high, this is still early days and Police stand ready to enforce the law.

“There is a very simple message to gang members worried about Police having the ability to lock them up or search their home; comply with the legislation.”

