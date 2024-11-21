Police Must Be Accountable For Fatal Killing Of Kaoss Price

Te Pāti Māori is demanding that Police be held accountable for the unjustified shooting of Kaoss Price in Waitara on 16 April 2022, as ruled today by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).

The IPCA report found that the officer was not justified in killing unarmed 22-year-old Price and that a taser could have been used in the final confrontation.

“The new Police Commissioner must immediately intervene and ensure that the officer who fired the fatal shot is held accountable,” said co-leader and Member of Parliament for Te Tai Hauāuru, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“The Police must also apologise to the whānau and to Māori for, once again, failing to protect.

“The Police machine continues to harm our communities rather than protect them. It vilifies Māori based on race, consistently leading to fatal outcomes.

“From the very beginning this case has been mishandled by the Police. They have rejected hearing from witnesses, they left the body of Kaoss’ on the road for hours and deliberately kept information from the whānau. It is abhorrently unacceptable.

“The Police Commissioner needs to front up and press criminal charges against the officer. The system cannot be used to protect those unjustifiably using force to kill, particularly someone unarmed.

“This country and the whānau demand decisive action. Even if it means holding one of their own accountable, it is the justice the family deserves.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

