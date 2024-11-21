Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Bill Reaffirms Government’s Commitment To Crack Down On Serious Youth Offending

Thursday, 21 November 2024, 4:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Karen Chhour
Minister for Children

The Oranga Tamariki (Responding to Serious Youth Offending) Bill had its first reading at Parliament today.

The Bill reaffirms the Government’s commitment to crack down on serious youth offending, Minister for Children Karen Chhour says.

“In recent years we have seen an unacceptable spike in youth offending.

“This Bill makes fundamental changes to offer a faster, stronger, and more targeted response to young people who repeatedly commit the most serious offences.

“It is my view this might be our last chance to prevent these young people from entering the adult justice system and becoming persistent adult offenders.

“I want to do everything we can to break the cycle of offending.”

The Bill introduces a Young Serious Offender (or YSO) declaration and a Military-Style Academy order.

The YSO declaration will unlock stronger powers for both the Youth Court and New Zealand Police.

“A young person will be eligible for a YSO declaration if they are 14 to 17 years old at the time of offending, have committed at least two separate serious offences and are likely to go on offending.”

The Military-Style Academy order included in this Bill will allow young people to be based in a Youth Justice Residence for between 3 to 12 months to take part in the programme.

“I have seen firsthand the success of the residential stage of the Military-Style Academy pilot.

“Several of the boys left the programme with jobs already lined up, each one has a mentor who is working with them and there is intensive, tailored support for each young person.

“That is why today I am proud to introduce legislation that builds on the success of the pilot and will be key to achieving the government's target of reducing child and youth offending.”

The Social Services and Community Committee will consider the Bill.

