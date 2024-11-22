Real Bus Driver Protection Means Cracking Down On Entitled Fare-dodgers

Responding to news that 80 percent of buses in Auckland will have protection screens by 2026, ACT MP Dr Parmjeet Parmar says:

"This is good news, but the rollout of protection screens is slow and doesn't solve the fundamental problem -- a culture of entitlement that sees violent people boarding the bus for a free ride."

In a letter to Dr Parmar this month, Auckland Transport revealed that only 35 buses have protection screens presently.

"Auckland Transport's removal of cash from buses during COVID gave some people the impression they could ride the bus without paying, and a bus contractor has recently told me they believe this is leading to confrontations with drivers and dangerous individuals boarding the bus and terrorising passengers," says Dr Parmar.

"Auckland Transport needs to take responsibility for the culture of entitlement it has created. A stronger message needs to be sent that fare-dodging is unacceptable, and public transport officers need the resourcing, training, and powers to crack down on offenders.

"Protection shields are one important step, but passengers deserve to be safe too. I'll soon be meeting with AT and bus contractors, because there have to be some better, faster solutions here."

